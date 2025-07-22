Dem Rep. Himes: Someone Will Die Because Trump Accused Obama of Treason

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said someone will die because President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of treason.

In the Oval Office, Trump said, “If you look at those papers, they have him stone-cold, and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place; it was them, too. But the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him? Except for the fact he gets shielded by the press for his entire life. That’s the one, look, he’s guilty, it’s not a question. I like to say let’s give it time, it’s there, he’s guilty. This was treason, this was every word you can think of.”

Himes said, “What troubles me most about this is that I’m standing in a spot that on January 6, 2021 was overrun by a violent mob intent on hanging the vice president and killing people like me. And it was all driven by a lie propagated by Donald Trump, and now we’re seeing that playbook again. And my only question is, when people like Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump accuse an ex-president of a capital crime that is punishable by death, who is going to die? Who is going to die because they’ve decided that they need a distraction away from the Epstein calamity, which they brought upon themselves?”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Say more about your prediction that someone will die.”

Himes said, “Well, again, when you use language like treason, I mean go into my social media feeds because I’ve been trying to tell the truth about this ever since Tulsi put out this staggeringly disprovable and instantly disprovable lie when you start using the kind of language the language of treason and of somebody being a traitor, you know, some tiny percentage of the population is just crazy enough to decide that they need to do something about it. And again, it’s what happened where I am standing right now on January 6th, 2021. The statements of a president have some power.”

