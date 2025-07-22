Jim Jordan: Circumstances Regarding Russia Collusion Hoax ‘Worse Than We Thought’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) weighed in on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s decision to send a criminal referral to the Department of Justice regarding the Obama administration’s alleged role in instigating the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Jordan told host Sean Hannity the circumstances were “worse than we thought.”

“[I]t all started back in 2016, and it wasn’t just to keep him from winning the election in 2016, it was to undermine his presidency after he had already won,” Jordan explained. “I want you to think of three dates in the interim between election day and inauguration day. Back in 2016, 2017. December 9, Obama calls a meeting in the White House. All the intelligence communities there, plus the Justice Department. You got Lynch, you got Comey, you got Clapper, you got Brennan — they’re all there. Obama says, ‘We’re not going to go with the intelligence community assessment. We’re going to put that on hold,’ and they put together a new one. Three and a half weeks later, January 3, Chuck Schumer’s on one of the Sunday shows, and he says, ‘If you mess with the intelligence community,’ going — talking to President-elect Donald Trump, ‘If you mess with the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you.'”

He continued, “Three days later, Sean, three days later, January at Trump Tower, the intelligence community — Comey, Brennan, Clapper go up there to give President Trump what he believes is the defensive briefing all incoming presidents get. So, he’s expecting just the normal briefing. Instead, it’s a setup. They go up there and brief him, and then they tell him about the dossier, the dossier that they already know is false. And then it gets leaked to the press and thereby given it credibility when the press reports that Jim Comey, FBI director, briefed Donald Trump on the Russian dossier. It was all garbage. But it was all designed to undermine. This is where it began. The whole weaponization of government began here.”

“And to your first point, Sean, you’re right,” he added. “We had figured this out several years ago and we’re covering this and the only thing we had wrong was it was worse than we thought. That’s the only thing we get wrong when we dig into these investigations. It’s always worse than we thought.”

