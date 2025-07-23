CNN’s Toobin: Obama Can’t Be Prosecuted ‘Thanks to Trump’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said on Wednesday’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump’s victory in the Supreme Court, which granted immunity for presidential acts, would also apply to former President Barack Obama.

Toobin said, “Thanks to Trump v. The United States, the Supreme Court’s decision last year, Barack Obama, even if he committed a crime, which there’s no evidence that he did, couldn’t be prosecuted. So the idea that he should be investigated is just absurd on so many different levels.”

Guest-host John Berman said, “So we’ve already given like four minutes to to what Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, and the press secretary were saying today, how much of this, Jeffrey, do you think is distraction?”

Toobin said, “It seems like it’s it’s a lot. I mean, I don’t have insight into their political thinking. I’m not a political analyst but look, I mean, the president has been unusually flustered by this. You know, Donald Trump is usually in charge of what the news media reports. He’s obviously flustered by the fact that, you know, we continue to report about the Epstein thing so he comes up with this absolutely ridiculous idea of prosecuting Barack Obama. But, you know, it gets people to talk about it and his supporters, I guess believe it.”

