Denver Mayor: Not Worried We’ll Be Targeted Like L.A. Because We Don’t Allow Violence

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he isn’t worried that the Trump administration will take actions in Denver like they did in Los Angeles “because there are also certain things we’re not going to tolerate. We’re not going to have folks lighting police cars on fire, attacking public buildings, or breaking windows of our small businesses.” And because the city doesn’t have major issues with migrants.

Host Lindsey Granger asked, “[Q]uickly, are you uncomfortable or feeling any ways that Denver could be the next target like L.A. is perceived to be by some Democrats for [an] immigration crackdown in ways that you obviously wouldn’t support?”

Johnston responded, “No, we don’t, because there are also certain things we’re not going to tolerate. We’re not going to have folks lighting police cars on fire, attacking public buildings, or breaking windows of our small businesses. There’s nothing civilly disobedient about that. It’s just disruptive and does damage to the cause of hardworking newcomers who are trying to make their way. The last thing they want is someone breaking the law on their behalf. So, we have peaceful protests. We support it. We’ve had more than 200 peaceful protests in this city. We allow that. We don’t allow criminal behavior. But also, I think more importantly, we found a way to resolve the situation. This crisis has really been resolved in Denver for more than a year. We had the last arrivals in about June of 2024. So, there is no crisis in the streets of Denver. Now we’ve moved on. And so, there’s no reason for us to worry or need any sort of federal involvement because we’ve solved this problem.”

