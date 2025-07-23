Hispanic Caucus Chair: Sanctuaries Don’t Protect Hardened Criminals

During an interview on CBS News on Tuesday, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) responded to Louisville ending its sanctuary policies and stated that a sanctuary city is “not a city that harbors or provides custody and protection to hardened criminals, that’s totally false and a fabrication. A sanctuary city is a city that helps the neediest among us,” and Louisville shouldn’t have made the change.

Espaillat said, “I think a sanctuary city is a city that allows for a mom to take — someone’s mom to take that [child] to school without the fear that the principal’s going to call ICE on her or a senior citizen to go to the emergency room without fear that the nurse is going to call the authorities on her or even a woman that’s a victim of domestic violence to go to the local police without the fear that the police are going to cuff her as the victim and send her back to where she was born. That’s what a sanctuary city is. It provides some level of help to the neediest.”

He continued, “It’s not a city that harbors or provides custody and protection to hardened criminals, that’s totally false and a fabrication. A sanctuary city is a city that helps the neediest among us, and I think it was a mistake for Louisville, KY to do that.”

Espaillat also stated that the illegal immigrant in New York City who allegedly shot an off-duty Border Patrol agent should be prosecuted and deported if he’s guilty.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett