AG Bonta: CA Will Match TX Adding House Seats — ‘We Need to Be Ruthless’

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that his state will match any changes made in Texas to the number of seats in the House of Representatives with redistricting.

Host Jake Tapper said, “California, as you know well, has an independent commission that draws the congressional district seats. Your governor, Gavin Newsom, might try to get rid of it in order to get more Democratic seats. He says. this is in a response to how Texas is trying to redraw its congressional map to make more House Republican seats. Would you support Democratic gerrymandering in this tit for tat way?”

Bonta said, “I would support a lawful approach to blunting and neutralizing the raw and inappropriate exercise of gerrymandering power in Texas to try to tip the balance in the next set of elections. I think California can and should lawfully respond to any effort that Texas engages in. Their gaming of the maps in Texas, we should neutralize any gains that they try to seek if we can do it lawfully. I believe we can. I think Governor Newsom is fighting for the future of our state and our nation. I support him in doing so in lawful ways. There is a lawful path that he is exploring, and frankly, I have engaged my team, has engaged with his on this issue. So should Texas decide to take this draconian step, we will meet them every step of the way lawfully to blunt the advantage, they try to seek wrongfully.”

Tapper said, “So specifically, if they add five Republican seats, you’re going to add five Democratic seats, I mean, that kind of tit for tat?”

Bonta said, “Yeah, I think we should. We need to fight. We need to be ruthless and lawful and principled in our approach. But we cannot let them make these these blunt power grabs without a response. We will respond, and any effort that they take will be met in kind, and it will be neutralized lawfully by California.”

