CPB-Funded Station G.M.: Bias Claims ‘a Buzzword’, Bias Is Subjective

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Scott Smith, the General Manager of Allegheny Mountain Radio, which receives funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, responded to criticism of the funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting by saying that bias is “a buzzword” and that what constitutes waste and what constitutes bias varies and “One person’s bias is another person’s truth.”

He continued, “I can tell you that I reached out to every one of our congressional representatives, both House and Senate, to make them aware of the impacts that this would have and had multiple conversations with some of their staffs.”

