Carville: ‘I Don’t Take Any Offense What Hunter Said About Me’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” longtime Democratic strategist James Carville reacted to derogatory remarks made by Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, about him in an interview with Channel Five, a YouTube channel hosted by Andrew Callaghan.

Biden offered a profanity-laced tirade against his father’s critics, including George Clooney, David Axelrod, Jake Tapper and the hosts of “Pod Save America” — former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor.

Also among those included were Carville.

“James Carville hasn’t won a race in 40 fucking years,” the younger Biden said during the interview.

Carville told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he harbored no ill will toward Hunter Biden, noting that the loss and the way Joe Biden was taken off the top of the Democratic ticket in 2024 would likely trigger an emotional response.

“I don’t take any offense at what Hunter said about me,” Carville said. “I don’t think George Clooney does either. I mean, he’s just — this guy is emotional. He is hurt for his daddy. I completely understand, that he’s an Irish clan just like me. I mean, I don’t take any offense at whatever he says right there.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor