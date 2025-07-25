Dem Rep. Vindman: Israel Can Do Better on Aid, ‘I Don’t Have’ a Specific Policy for How

On Friday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) stated that he lacks a specific proposal for how to do so, but he believes “Israel can feed the population of Gaza better.” And “I just think it can be done better with higher levels of motivation.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “[W]hat more should the administration do? Are you comfortable — you sit on Armed Services. You’ve served as well. What more do you want to see this administration do, in terms of getting more involved, how involved in getting more aid in?”

Vindman answered, “I’d like to see smart, competent, capable people with a background and track record in there. Mr. Witkoff has no background or track record. He’s achieved very little success in either the Middle East or in Ukraine at this point, and that’s, frankly, the hallmark of this administration. We’re not seeing a great deal of competence and experience. And so, first of all, I think it requires a replacement of key leadership in the administration, those folks responsible for making these things happen. And the second thing is, when I think of Israel, Israel has made the desert bloom. It’s a highly advanced country. It took out Iranian air defense in a matter of days. I believe Israel can feed the population of Gaza better. I don’t have, like, a specific policy proposal, but I just think it can be done better with higher levels of motivation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett