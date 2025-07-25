GOP Rep. Sessions: Trump Not As Implicated in Epstein Files as Some ‘Want Him to Be’

On Friday, during an appearance on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) stated that President Donald Trump is not “as implicated” in the Jeffrey Epstein files as his critics “want him to be.”

Co-host John Berman said, “Is it a hoax? because the president has called it a Democratic hoax?”

Sessions said, “Well, let me just say this, I don’t think the president is is as implicated as some would want him to be. This has resided during the entire Obama administration, during the entire Biden administration, if there was there there, it’s something would have happened. I think that what we’re trying to do is to protect our someone, is someone or a group of people who are very powerful, who do not want to be outed. And I think that this is a review that the Attorney General Bondi, should probably understand.”

He added, “I don’t think this about Donald Trump. I think it is about a group of people who colluded together with either money, we need to know, were they paying Jeffrey Epstein money to do these? Who gave him the loans to buy the island? What was he paid? Where did that money come from? This is child exploitation in a graphically huge way and the American people and and Republicans want this evidence.”

