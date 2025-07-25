Scottie Scheffler’s Message for Young Men on What Gives True Meaning to Life

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about golfer Scottie Scheffler

Marlow said, “Scheffler…he’s probably made close to $100 million on the course in the last 18 months…and he’s talking about that’s not what gives me meaning. And then you get these guys who are goofballs online who are telling you, no, this is how you get meaning, you get it by crypto plays or something…and it’s just not real. I think we all kind of know it’s not real.

