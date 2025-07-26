Adams: Illegal Immigrants ‘Deserve’ Tax Benefits, They Pay Taxes by Buying Stuff

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox 5 New York’s “Good Day New York,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) discussed the federal lawsuit filed over the city’s sanctuary policy and stated that the policy is because “we must make sure that citizens or non-documents or whomevers that’s in the city get the services they deserve.” And if you buy something, you pay taxes and “when people use the term of sanctuary city, what we’re saying is that you have the right with your tax dollars to get the resources you deserve.”

Adams said, “I always said — the lawsuit was something that was put in place that we’re always going to make sure — we don’t control who come[s] across the border, but we must make sure that citizens or non-documents or whomevers that’s in the city get the services they deserve. And I’d say all the time, I use it as an example, if you buy a loaf of bread, you pay taxes. Those tax dollars go to pay for goods and services, for police, educating children, a hospital if you need it. That’s what it’s about.”

He continued, “And so, when people use the term of sanctuary city, what we’re saying is that you have the right with your tax dollars to get the resources you deserve. Now, it doesn’t mean we will ever protect those who commit crimes like who shot the Customs and Border Patrol officer.”

Adams further stated that he wants to modify sanctuary laws to work with the feds on people like those who shot the off-duty Border Patrol agents.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett