Cotton: DNI, CIA, FBI Need to Put Out as Much Information as Possible as Quickly as Possible on Russia Hoax

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), called on the intelligence community to release “as much information as possible” on allegations the Obama administration worked to manufacture the narrative that the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the White House.

The Arkansas Republican called on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the CIA and the FBI to act quickly.

“You know, as I look at this declassified information, what it shows, and correct me if I’m not reading this right, please correct me, that they had an intelligence assessment,” host Sean Hannity said. “They had it and that assessment was clear even going into December like five, six weeks after the election in 2016, that there was no Trump-Russia collusion at all. And yet, they didn’t like the intelligence community assessment. So, they came up with another one, according to Tulsi Gabbard, ordered by then President Barack Obama himself in spite of you know senior top intelligence community members saying don’t do this. We have the right intelligence. It didn’t happen.”

He continued, “And then they flipped it on its head. They corrupted it. They polluted it. And they totally completely changed the narrative from the truth to an absolute lie. Does that pretty much sum it up?”

“You know, for years, the Democrats screamed collusion falsely about Donald Trump and Russia. And as you say, there was collusion — collusion between Obama and Biden and Clinton, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, to brush under the rug the judgments of these career intelligence officials that there’s no evidence of collusion whatsoever,” Cotton said.

“And then to put it out through surreptitious means to the American people as a way to undermine the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s historic victory in 2016,” he continued. “The American people deserve to know exactly what happened. And the DNI and the CIA and the FBI should continue to put out as much information as possible as quickly as possible so the American people can know exactly what happened.”

