Graham: ‘Change in Strategy’ Coming to ‘Take Gaza Down Like We Did in Tokyo and Berlin’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said a “full military effort by Israel to take Gaza down, like we did in Tokyo and Berlin” is coming in “days and weeks.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “President Trump said he told Prime Minister Netanyahu to quote finish the job this week. I know that you are in touch with President Trump, you’re in touch with Israeli officials. What are you anticipating in is going to happen next?”

Graham said, “Well, I talked to Cindy McCain last night. Here’s some good news for the people in Gaza, humanitarian quarters are now going to be open. Israel is going to work with the UN, the World Food Program, to get some food into these people who need it. But I think what the topic we’re talking about today is a change in strategy. I think President Trump has come to believe and I certainly come to believe there’s no way you’re going to negotiate an end to this war with Hamas. Hamas is a terrorist organization who is chartered to destroy the state of Israel. They are religious Nazis. They hold Israeli hostages. I think Israel has come to conclude that they can’t achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel. They’re going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin, take the place by force, then start over again, presenting a better future for the Palestinians. Hopefully, having the Arabs take over the West Bank and Gaza, but I think going forward you’re going to see a change in tactics, a full military effort by Israel to take Gaza down, like we did in Tokyo and Berlin.”

He added, “All I can say is that you’re going to see, I think in the next days and weeks, a military effort to destroy Hamas, akin to what we did in Tokyo in Berlin to destroy the Nazis and the Japanese.”

