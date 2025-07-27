Speaker Johnson: All ‘Credible’ Epstein Files Should Be Released

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) declared on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that all “credible evidence and information ” in the Jeffrey Epstein files should be released.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Why did you adjourn the House early and does it run the risk of feeding the perception that there’s something to hide in the Epstein matter?”

Johnson said, “Let me be absolutely clear as we have been from the very beginning, House Republicans insist on the credible related information related to Epstein in any way, but we are also insisting upon the protection of innocent victims and our concern is that the Massie and Khanna discharge petition is reckless in the way that it is drafted and presented. It does not adequately include those protections. I can explain all of the details of that. The important thing on the timing to answer that question first is that we did not do anything to end the term of Congress early.”

Welker said, “Let me just ask you because I hear you saying that yes, the files should be made public while protecting the victims. Let me ask you, though, should all of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein be released and made public?”

Johnson said, “Yes. I agree with President Trump, with the Department of Justice, with the FBI that you need all credible evidence and information out there. That word credible is important and why? Because you have to protect innocent people’s names and reputations whose names might be, as you noted in the outset of the program intertwined into all these fires. This has been a long, legal process. there’s a reason, for example, that grand jury materials are protected under the federal rules of criminal procedure because they’re not to be put out.”

