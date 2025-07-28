John Kennedy on NYC Shooting: We Don’t Need More Gun Control, We Need ‘Idiot Control’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that stricter gun control laws were not the answer in the wake of a mass shooting in Manhattan.

Hanity said, “We have five dead that we have confirmed at this point. We hope that the toll stays where it is and does not climb. We’re sorry for the prayers with the families that lost his loved ones. Is there anything you’re gleaning from the information that we have so far? We’ll know a lot more, probably within the hour.”

Kennedy said, “All you can do at a time like this is be sorry. And, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the civilians who were killed or injured. I don’t know why bad things happen to good people. I don’t if I make it to heaven, I’m going to ask. I’m sorry for the police officers who were killed or injured. I’m also thankful for those who ran into the danger and away from it. I’m grateful for them. And I’m sorry for the people in New York. This is going to cause them to have to live in further fear.”

He added, “On Capitol Hill, probably beginning in the morning, there’ll be the inevitable call by some of my colleagues for more gun control laws. We’ve got hundreds of gun control laws. We don’t need more gun control. We need more idiot control. And I don’t know exactly how to do that, but I do know this: I don’t want to hear anyone feeling sorry for this guy who did this. And there will be some that say, well, he was mixed up. He was confused. He was just sick. His mama or daddy didn’t love him enough. All that may be true. But from the bottom of my heart, I don’t care. I believe there’s objective evil in this world. And we saw it today. And I’m just – I’m just sorry.”

