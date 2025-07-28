Moulton: ‘There Are a Lot of Problems with the U.N.’ on Gaza Aid

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that while there isn’t enough food aid going into Gaza at the moment, there “are a lot of problems” with the United Nations being in charge of aid.

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “So, President Trump says the U.S. will be more involved. The fact is, it already is, as a partner in this Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Is it safe to say that that foundation is failing in its job of feeding the people of Gaza and that responsibility should go back to the U.N. and other aid groups that had the responsibility prior?”

Moulton responded, “Well, there are a lot of problems with the U.N. as well, but it’s obvious that Gazans are not being fed enough. And the simple fact that there’s all this fighting over aid shows that there’s not enough aid to go around. This is a point that I made to the Israeli ambassador when I had him in my office last week. We had a very robust discussion, and he asked me, how did you do it in Iraq and Afghanistan? I said, in 20 years of war, you never saw people fighting over aid — and God knows we had a lot of problems in Iraq and Afghanistan, we made a lot of mistakes — but we never had people fighting over aid. We never had terrorist groups controlling aid, because there was too much to go around. There was enough to go around. And that’s the fundamental mistake that I think the Israeli government is making here, from a strategic perspective. If they want to win this war, they shouldn’t be limiting aid.”

