Nolte: CBS Lost $160 Million on Colbert’s Show; ‘It Was Basically Left-Wing Affirmative Action’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte discussed the ending of Stephen Colbert’s show.

Nolte stated, “According to the report, Colbert’s lost $40 million a year for four years, and that’s what’s political, keeping him on the air for four years at a loss of $40 million. And what tells me, above all, that it’s political…it was basically left-wing affirmative action, was that they never tried to re-tool the show. In the history of broadcast television, in the history of network television, if you have a television show that’s…failing, you either cancel or you re-tool it.”

