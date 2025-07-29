Dem NY Assemblyman: We Should Be Doing Gun Control, Not in ‘Discussions on the Ticky-Tacky Aspects’ of Specific Guns

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” New York Assemblyman Alex Bores (D) said that “it is finally time for us to have a nationwide ban on assault weapons, on these AR-15-style weapons.” But “we shouldn’t be in these discussions on the ticky-tacky aspects of the specific guns. We need to be taking action to keep people safe. Exactly where we draw the line on exactly what kind of weapon, we can discuss.”

Bores said, “I think it’s, as our governor said this morning, it is finally time for us to have a nationwide ban on assault weapons, on these AR-15-style weapons. Now, this one was a pistol and a different one, and I expect many of my colleagues in elected office to pick at specific distinctions in weapons. But what’s clear is no one should have a magazine that can shoot 30 rounds. No one should have such a high-powered and maneuverable weapon and be able to walk around city streets or drive it into our state.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar then asked, “You said it was a pistol?”

Bores responded, “Technically, it’s defined as a pistol, though, obviously, it had a shoulder stock. And so, to the eye, many would call it an assault rifle. I think it is technically classified as a pistol and lacked the rifling. But my point is that we shouldn’t be in these discussions on the ticky-tacky aspects of the specific guns. We need to be taking action to keep people safe. Exactly where we draw the line on exactly what kind of weapon, we can discuss. But New York has already banned this style of weapon in our state. There’s nothing we can do if other states are going to keep selling it.”

