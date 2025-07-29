Homan: Van Hollen ‘an Embarrassment to the Position He Holds’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump border czar Tom Homan ripped Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) for rhetoric and defense of so-called Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien accused of various crimes in the United States.

“So, Tom, Senator Van Hollen is at it again,” co-host Lawrence Jones said. “He once defended the Maryland man, who had a criminal record, as well, was part of the cartel. Now, he’s a defendant of the people in Maryland. Homeland Security Secretary [Kristi Noem] made it very clear. These are some of the monsters, as she put it that he’s defended.”

“What is your response to the Senator?” he asked.

“He is an embarrassment to the position he holds,” Homan said. “The Democrats are upset because we are proving every day what a national security threat, a public safety threat the Biden administration allowed. He was silent. Him and the other Democrat leaders were silent while women and children were being sex trafficked at record numbers, a record number of Americans die of fentanyl, a record number of known suspected terrorists coming across the border.”

“They’re embarrassed because we’re proving exactly what they did, and President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people, and they can’t stand it,” he added. “They want to flip the script. They want to mis-message the American people. Well, it is not working.”

