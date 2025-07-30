Dem Rep. Gomez: ‘Future of Our Country’ Depends on Democrat Redistricting

On Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) said “the future of our country” dependedon Democratic-run states redistricting to add seats to the House of Representatives.

Gomez said, “If Republicans, Donald Trump, are going to try to steal another House majority, which they did, remember that they redrew North Carolina, and all of a sudden, if they didn‘t do that, the Democrats would be in the majority, and it would be a different Donald Trump administration. So if the Texas Republicans and Donald Trump want to steal, try to steal another House majority, absolutely. That‘s what we have to do. We can‘t continue this getting slapped in the face, letting them get away with it, and then allowing them to steal our democracy and rig the game.”

He added, “So I believe if they do it, we should move ahead and do it in California, as well as other states. Because in the end, we‘re playing for a lot more. This is for keeps. This is for the future of the country, even I would say more so than 2024. And that‘s because Donald Trump‘s agenda would be solidified in the next two years after this next session. So this is a big deal, and I think we need to take it as what it is, which means the future of our country.”

