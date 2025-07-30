Padilla: Dems Will ‘Fight Fire with Fire’ by Matching Any GOP Redistricting

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said Democrats would “fight fire with fire” by matching any Republican redistricting effort for House of Representatives seats.

Padilla said, “Why are they doing this in Texas anyway? It must be that’s how desperate they are and the lengths to which they will go to hold on to power. They know that the Midterms are going to be here before we know it. The margin in the House of Representatives is close enough that this could sway the balance of the House of Representatives next year. They’re not trying to run on a record. They’re not trying to win next year’s elections by saying we’re cutting health care. Cutting nutrition assistance programs, giving tax breaks to billionaires. It’s a raw political power grab, and that’s what we’re up against.”

He added, “This conversation is happening and not just in California, where there’s a redistricting commission. So, there may be a little bit of a workaround in an ideal world; Texas stands down. I think that’s where the attention is calling it out. You know, shaming Texas to do this and not respect something like The Voting Rights Act and how you create these districts, that’s a real deal, real threat. But if Texas goes there, given the stakes of what’s happening nationally, the corruption, the chaos, the damage to working families and our national security, California is going to have to fight fire with fire, and so are other states.”

