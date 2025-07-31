CO A.G.: ‘Many Cases’ Where I Can’t See How ICE Could ‘Be Worried About Safety’

On Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) discussed ICE agents wearing masks and stated that “There are many cases that I can’t see any plausible basis for an ICE agent to be worried about safety,” and while it’s justified for agents to conceal their identities if they’re dealing with something like a cartel or a violent gang, “when you’re taking any number of deportation actions for people who didn’t get whatever justification they were seeking to stay, there’s no basis for concern.”

Weiser said, “There are many cases that I can’t see any plausible basis for an ICE agent to be worried about safety, when you’re taking any number of deportation actions for people who didn’t get whatever justification they were seeking to stay, there’s no basis for concern. And law enforcement takes on all sorts of situations where you’re investigating crimes where you’re not worried about a life-and-death situation.”

He added, “There are some, and we recognize, maybe a cartel, maybe other dangerous, violent gangs, where you would want to, essentially, be hidden. But those are the exceptions. What ICE is doing here is they’re acting as if they can’t ever operate in plain sight, in transparency, and that’s a way to undermine trust, gives rise to this concern I mentioned about copycat or mimicking of ICE. It’s not sound law enforcement. We’re calling on Congress to change it.”

