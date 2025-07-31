Laboratory for Lawfare: How the Left Is Test-Running Censorship Tactics in Brazil

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart’s International News Editor Frances Martel discussed how Brazil’s legal system is relevant to American politics.

Martel said, “I think Brazil is at the forefront and has been for a good decade of left-wing lawfare experiments. They are way ahead of us in the cycle that leads to total court dictatorship…their supreme court is a lot more powerful and their supreme court has been co-opted by leftists.”

