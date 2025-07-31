Padilla: ‘Only Hope’ for GOP Is ‘Rig the Election’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) discussed new congressional maps in Texas and stated that the Republican Party’s “only hope at holding on to power through the midterms” is “to rig the election before it starts.”

Padilla said, “[T]here’s so much that’s wrong with this effort to get Texas to redistrict and squeeze out some additional Republican seats because that’s what Donald Trump wants. But starting with how they’re going about it, Donald Trump calling for it from the grounds of the White House and engaging White House officials, top Department of Justice officials to coordinate with Texas Republican officials in this effort. … [T]he President has made it very clear. He’s not even trying to hide it. The purpose for redistricting in Texas is to create additional Republican seats. So, that’s as partisan as it gets, number one.”

He continued, “And number two, it just goes to show you how unpopular and harmful to the country his agenda is. Their only hope at holding on to power through the midterms is not to convince the American public on their ideas or accomplishments, it’s to rig the election before it starts.”

