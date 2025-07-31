The Hidden Logic to Trump’s Trade Deals Revolves Around China

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart’s International News Editor Frances Martel talked about China policy.

Martel said that “a lot of these trade deals, for example, these negotiations where he got a huge deal on copper with Indonesia, you don’t have to name China, you don’t have to talk about China, but that clearly effects China monopoly on critical minerals and it’s going to put tension on China’s relationship with Chile, which is the biggest copper developer, producer in the world.”

