DNC Chair Martin: Dems ‘Absolutely’ Will Fight GOP’s ‘Power Grab’ Redistricting

On this week’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin said Democrats would “absolutely” fight back against Republicans’ redistricting efforts.

Martin said, “Absolutely, we are, whether it’s in the courts, whether it’s organizing on the ground, which we’ve been doing.”

He continued, “The reality is what we’ve seen already is a craven power grab, an unconstitutional power grab, in my mind. Look, the Constitution says very clearly that we have a decennial census. We draw the lines after that. The state legislatures are allowed to do that, but it does not give them the power to essentially redraw the lines whenever the hell they want to do it. And what Texas is doing right now is a craven power grab. As I said, We’re going to fight fire with fire. If Texas wants a showdown, which they clearly do, we’re going to give them the showdown. And I’ve talked with a number of Democratic governors around the country, and as you can tell, they’re already preparing to follow suit here.”

Martin added, “You know, the reality is this was all done by Greg Abbott on the request of Donald Trump. They used to flood relief as the reason for actually holding this special session.”

