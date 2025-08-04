Marlow: The Six Coordinated Cases to Take Down Trump and Rig the Election

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about his forthcoming book.

Marlow stated that there were “six major cases…against Trump’s administration where I lay out the threats, what was carried out, what the design was…and in each case, there were circumstances that tied the Joe Biden White House directly to the case.”

He added that the six cases were the Stormy Daniels case, the Fani Willis RICO case, the Jack Smith special counsel, the E. Jean Carroll case, and the case from New York AG Tish James.

Marlow's new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America's Legal System Against Donald Trump

