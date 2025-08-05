Begala: Midterms Will Be an ‘Earthquake,’ Dems Will Win ’40-Seat Landslide’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” former advisor to President Bill Clinton Paul Begala predicted the Republican Party will lose the majority in the 2026 midterm elections in a “40-seat landslide.”

Co-host John Berman said, “Tensions erupting at lawmaker’s town hall. With the House on summer recess, many members are back home meeting with constituents. For Nebraska Republican Mike Flood, things got a little testy last night early and often as he defended President Trump’s policies.”

After playing several clips from the event, Berman asked, “Paul, what do you see in that town hall?”

Begala said, “Remember last week there was a terrible earthquake off the coast of Russia, and it took a long time before tsunami waves hit? Fortunately nobody was hurt. This is an earthquake, this is coming. The Republicans are looking at a wave election.”

He added, “This is what happened the last time, 2017. They cut taxes for the rich and tried to end Obamacare, and they failed. They lost 41 House seats in the next election. This combination of this bill where they cut taxes for the rich, exploded the debt, and cut health care for working people, that’s not going to fly man, that’s just not. 454 days away, that is a long time but I’m telling you, it’s going to be a 40-seat landslide, and the Republicans in Congress, I think, know it.”

