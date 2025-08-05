Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: ‘Don’t Know’ How Fair Illinois’ Maps Are, My District Has ‘Interesting Shape’

On Tuesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) criticized Texas’ redistricting efforts and said that he is not sure how fair the congressional maps in his home state of Illinois are while noting, “I have an interesting shape of my own congressional district.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “How fair do you think the Illinois congressional map is right now? As I said, you have 14 Democrats, 3 Republicans. Adam Kinzinger CNN [Senior] Political [Commentator], Republican, basically, gerrymandered out of his district in the last redistricting maneuvers. How fair is Illinois right now?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I don’t know. My — I have an interesting shape of my own congressional district. Look, I think that, overall, if I had my druthers or others were able to control the situation, we’d have fair maps across the country, across every state, all at once. But right now, that’s not the case. And so, we have to deal with reality as it is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett