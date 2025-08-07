Hochul: We Are Not Letting FBI ‘Hunt Down’ Texas Dems

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that everyone should stand up and not let the FBI “hunt down” the 50 Texas Democratic legislators who left the state to avoid a vote on redistricting.

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “Just to underscore something Michael said, there is no federal crime that all of a sudden these agents are getting involved in. Let’s say, though, it puts you on a collision course with the FBI. What do you do then?

Hochul said, “First of all, I have a lot of respect for the FBI, but I guarantee there are far more important pursuits that they should be engaging in, like human trafficking, breaking up drug cartels, and stopping terrorist attacks here in New York City.”

She added, “So I think this is an abuse of the power of the FBI to direct them to go after duly elected officials in the United States of America. If we fall in that far, that makes our fight even more important, that all people stand up and say, we’re not going to let you take away our democracy, and you’re not going to hunt down our elected officials.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN