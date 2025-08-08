Crockett on Charges Dem States Gerrymander: GOP Wouldn’t Release Epstein Files

During an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) responded to a member of the Texas State House arguing that Illinois, New York, and California are gerrymandered in favor of Democrats by pointing to the Epstein files and claiming, “They don’t know how to deal with us actually deciding that we will get on their level.”

CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent and host Major Garrett said, “On this program last night, Brian Harrison, who is a Republican member of the Texas House, said that the Democrats who have left Texas are hypocrites — his word, not mine — because they fled to Illinois, a deeply gerrymandered state or they fled to California or New York, deeply Democratic gerrymandered states. So, he listed three and said those are representative of flaws in the system that Texas Republicans are just trying to balance in Texas. I’d like your response.”

Crockett responded, “Yeah, listen, I just can’t listen to any Republican right now. If you were not a Republican that had a problem with the fact that the U.S. House decided that they would go on recess for an entire month because they did not want to deal with the Epstein files, then you absolutely have no place to speak now. … So, here’s the deal: Timeout for Democrats just sitting there and being the bigger person and absolutely doing the moral thing, the right thing when Republicans are playing with a completely different playbook. They don’t know how to deal with us actually deciding that we will get on their level.”

