Bolton: Trump’s Second Term Is a ‘Retribution Presidency’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former National Security Advisor John Bolton accused President Donald Trump of running a “retribution presidency” in his second term.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Before you go, we’re about to talk about Trump’s retribution campaign we’re seeing at the FBI and the Justice Department. You’re obviously on his enemies list. At least Kash Patel’s enemies list. Are you worried that they’re going to come after you in some way? I mean, he’s hinted at it before.”

Bilton said, “Well, I think he’s already come after me and several others in withdrawing the protection that we had for the —”

Karl said, “The Iranian threat.”

Bolton said, “For the Iranians for the attack on Qasem Suleimani. So I think, and I said in the new forward to the paperback edition of my book, I think it is a retribution presidency.

Karl said, “Yeah.”

