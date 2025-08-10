Vance: Republicans Should Take ‘Decisive Action’ with Nationwide Redistricting

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Vice President JD Vance said Republicans needed to “take some very decisive action” on redistricting.

Vance said, “We want a unified Republican team. We want to fight together, win together, make big things happen for the American people. And obviously the people, the state of Indiana together. But one of the things that you see in a lot of red states is how blue states have really aggressively gerrymandered, such that they’ve actually made it harder for the majority of the state of Indiana to have their voice heard in their federal elections. Because if California has crazy gerrymanders, Illinois has crazy gerrymanders, New York has crazy gerrymanders, what it does is it actually suppresses the will of the people in states like Indiana.”

He continued, “What we want to do is redo the census, but importantly, we want to redistrict some of these red states, and we want to make the congressional apportionment fair in this country. Again, you cannot do it unless Republicans actually take some very decisive action in the months to come. We think they will and will obviously support them every step of the way.”

Vance added, “The Democratic system in this country is broken because who you vote for doesn’t necessarily get reflected in who your representatives are. We’re just trying to rebalance the scales and, frankly, push back against a very unfair system created by the Democrats.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN