Crockett: GOP Taking Us Back to Before LBJ Signed the Voting Rights Act

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said that with recent redistricting efforts, Republicans were “trying to take us back to prior to the late former President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act into law.”

Crockett said, “I think that much like a lot of things that we see, even when we look at the numbers of who held down Kamala, regardless of the defections that they like to talk about, black folk have been the most solid voting bloc for the Democrats. We know that black folk come from a long history as it relates to the Civil Rights Movement. Now we can’t get through any movement without allies, for sure, but we know who was on the front lines of leading those movements.”

She added, “So I do think that it hits a little harder when you know that people bled when they died, when you know that there were water hoses and dogs put on them. These are the images that are seared in our brains when we think through the history of what it took to get us here. And as only the 55th black woman to ever be elected to the U.S. House, I can tell you that there is so much more work to do. But right now they are trying to take us back to prior to LBJ signing The Voting Rights Act into law.”

