Hegseth: U.S. Urging Russia-Ukraine Land Swap Won’t Create Bad Precedent Because War Isn’t of Trump’s Making

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that he isn’t worried that an American-pushed land swap between Ukraine and Russia would create a bad precedent “because this is not a war of President Trump’s making.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Is there a precedent that you all are worried about setting here with this idea of an American-urged land swap, as the president described it? Everyone knows the history of Ukraine and Russia. The eastern part of Ukraine is much more Russian ethnic. The western side has more of a Ukrainian history and so forth. But Vladimir Putin loves Kyiv. That’s the cradle of the Ukrainian — the Orthodox Church — the Russian Orthodox Church. So, he loves Kyiv. But, are you worried about a precedent-setting moment here that would not be great for future conflicts?”

Hegseth responded, “No, because this is not a war of President Trump’s making. He ran to say, I want to end this war. He didn’t cause this, the weakness of previous administrations, Obama and Biden, caused this. President Trump came in to say, I’m going to make peace. It makes nobody happy, but it ends a senseless war with thousands of people killed every week, and he wants to stop it.”

