Oakland Mayor Lee: Trump Is Attempting to ‘Dismantle Our Democracy’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said President Donald Trump is attempting to “dismantle our democracy” with his federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

Lee said, “Let me just tell you that this president is fear mongering. He wants to militarize our cities to occupy them with outside federal force and that is very dangerous. This is part of his effort to dismantle our democracy. With regard to Oakland, you know we have our strategy also similar to Mayor Scott’s on focused deterrence, our crime rates going down.”

She added, “We have a significant reduction in crime. We’re going to keep at it. We’re working each and every day so that everyone in our city makes sure that they are safe and that they feel safe. But for this president to threaten to send the military into occupy Oakland, Baltimore and other cities led by black mayors, first of all, this is a dog whistle. We know that that. He’s not telling the truth. We know that. He wants a military force to provoke chaos in our cities and we’re not going to let that happen in Oakland. We know that. And they want to intimidate our immigrant community with ICE raids.”

