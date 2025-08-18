ADL CEO: I Would End Foreign Funds to Higher Ed., Qatar, Lack of Transparency Are Problems

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt argued that getting funding from Qatar makes it difficult for institutions of higher education to criticize the country, there is a lack of transparency around foreign funding of schools, and said, “I would say, no more foreign money in these institutions.”

After Greenblatt stated that he hopes schools “remediate the rot inside these institutions, and make it safer for Jews and all students”, co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked, “Do you have any sense that they’re actually going to do that?”

Greenblatt answered, “Look, you know what I would do right away? I would stop the Qatari money. I would say, no more dark philanthropy from foreign donors.”

Greenblatt added, “I’m a Northwestern alum. Northwestern has a campus in Doha, that makes it hard for the president of Northwestern to criticize Qatar. Like, you guys have sponsors that make it more complicated, in some ways, to call them out. And when you do, you have to recuse.”

Greenblatt further stated that “all this money, that doesn’t get checked, that they don’t make transparent, creates conflicts of interest. I would say, no more foreign money in these institutions.”

