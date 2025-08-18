CA Assembly Dem Leader: We Can Get More Dem Seats Because People Are Mad at Trump’s Policies

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” California State Assembly Majority Leader Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D) said that she believes Democrats can pick up more than five seats through redrawing California’s maps because “The budget that was shown to us from the federal government is something that’s got many voters very upset.”

Aguiar-Curry stated that “we want to address everything in our power to deal with Donald Trump and how he’s trying to rig the elections.”

Co-host John Berman then asked, “And this is to what? Let’s be explicit about what the goal is here. How many seats do you think you can have the Democrats pick up with these redrawn maps?”

Aguiar-Curry answered, “Well, with the redrawn maps, we’re hoping for five, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we couldn’t get more. The budget that was shown to us from the federal government is something that’s got many voters very upset. And people are looking to what Californians and Democrats, as well as some Republicans, can do to secure a better life for themselves throughout the nation. So, we are going to be doing three different things: We are going to be doing a constitutional amendment that will be brought forward by one of our members, and it’ll — just authorizes temporary replacement of our congressional maps that are being — that have been drawn by the commission. And then I will be doing a bill that will be bringing those maps forward so that the public can look at those maps. And then, finally, we will do a bill that will just say we’re going to do a special election. So, we have a lot to do. And I think that we’re on board to do that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett