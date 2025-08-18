GOP Rep. Carter: Only Trump Could Move Putin, Zelensky to Peace

Monday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) offered high praise for President Donald Trump, saying that only Trump could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to peace.

Carter reacted to comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejecting a proposal to allow Russia to take “full control of Luhansk and Donetsk, all of Donbas” and touted his nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Joining me now is Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter,” Fox Business host Cheryl Casone said. “He is a member of the House Budget and Energy and Commerce committees. Congressman, good morning. Your reaction to what the Secretary of State told Maria.”

“I would agree with the Secretary of State,” Carter replied. “All this misinformation that’s going around in the press, I don’t trust that. The president — look, no one could have gotten these two men to the point that they are now than Donald J. Trump. I mean, he is the chief negotiator. He is — he has done more to negotiate peace in the last eight months than anyone in the history of the world. That’s why I nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s ultimately going to be up to Putin and Zelenskyy as to what they want to do, whether they want to have peace or not. But, getting them to this point is something that only Donald Trump could have done.”

