Dem TX State Rep. Wu: TX Pushing ‘Worst Racially Gerrymandered Map Since the Jim Crow Days’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Texas State Rep. Gene Wu (D) said that Texas was attempting to pass the “worst racially gerrymandered map since the Jim Crow days.”

Wu said, “California came on board in one week, and other states, New York, Illinois, started talking about it immediately. The national conversation has changed. Pretty much every adult in America now knows what redistricting and gerrymandering is. That’s that’s an immense victory.”

He added, “We’re going to put in a trigger to say, if Texas illegally redistricts in the midterms, these maps will go into effect. But if Texas doesn’t do what is illegal and unconstitutional, then nothing will happen. That’s a safety valve. That’s a protection not only for Texas, but for the entire United States. California does not want to do this, but they’re being forced to because Texas Governor Greg Abbott refuses to stand up for his own state.”

Guest host Pamela Brown said, “So if it’s illegal and unconstitutional, as you say, do you think you’re going to prevail in court?”

Wu said, “Well, yes, and here’s why, California’s maps will not be drawn based on racial basis. It will not be discriminatory based on race. It will not be illegal on constitutional grounds. Texas’s map, however, is probably the worst racially gerrymandered map since the Jim Crow days.”

