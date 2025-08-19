DNC Chair: Shut Down Government over Guard in D.C., Dems Shouldn’t Play by Rules Anymore

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” DNC Chair Ken Martin argued that Democrats should shut the government down over the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. and said because “you have a fascist in the White House,” “That old playbook, the norms that used to have guardrails on our democracy and protect all of us in this country, that doesn’t exist anymore. We’ve got to throw that playbook out the window because the Republicans have.”

Co-host Laura Barrón-López asked, “Do you think that Democrats should shut the government down if the president continues to use the Justice Department to go after his enemies, or if he keeps National Guard troops in the streets?”

Martin responded, “Yes, you have a fascist in the White House, and that requires us — we cannot be the only one playing by the rules with a hand tied behind our backs. That old playbook, the norms that used to have guardrails on our democracy and protect all of us in this country, that doesn’t exist anymore. We’ve got to throw that playbook out the window because the Republicans have. We cannot be the only party that’s playing by the rules anymore. That’s why I said this isn’t your grandfather’s Democratic Party, where you bring a pencil to a knife fight. We are bringing a bazooka to a knife fight. Donald Trump wanted a showdown. The Republicans want a showdown. We’re going to give it to them. And guess what? We don’t have power in the Congress, that’s for sure. But we have the power of our voices. We have the power of our platforms to move public sentiment. And the public sentiment is moving our way. Yes, it’s slow. Yes, people still want to see more fight. I’m not going to ignore that. But, at the end of the day, I can tell you, there are people, including myself — I’ve been in 30 states over the last six months, Laura, and I’m going to continue to travel this country to organize people in every part of this country to stand up to this dictator in chief.”

