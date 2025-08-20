Khanna: ‘I’d Rather’ Trump ‘Focus on Standing up for Ukraine’ over D.C. Crime, He’s Not Supposed to Deal with That

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that crime in Washington, D.C. is “not something where” President Donald Trump is “supposed to intervene.” And argued that “No one elected him to have public safety in Washington.” Khanna also stated that he’d rather Trump “focus on standing up for Ukraine and moral clarity and representing this country well on the world stage.”

Khanna said, “Look, it seems that Donald Trump is in the wrong job. It seems like he really wants to be mayor, and maybe he can try his hand in running against Mamdani. Now I hear that he’s talking to Cuomo about winning that race, but he’s not acting as president. No one elected him to have public safety in Washington. That’s the job of the mayor and the City Council. And a lot of this is performative, a lot of it is having a chilling effect on street traffic. And it’s not any of his expertise. It’s not something where he’s supposed to intervene.”

He continued, “I’d rather he focus on standing up for Ukraine and moral clarity and representing this country well on the world stage.”

