Dem Rep. Dean: ‘We Struggle with Crime’ in Philadelphia, ‘Extremely Frightening’ Trump Might Deploy Guard Here

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that in Philadelphia, “We struggle with crime. We struggle with gun violence.” But “it is extremely frightening” that President Donald Trump might use the National Guard like he did in Washington, D.C.

Dean said, “I am in the region of Philadelphia, my beloved city. We struggle with crime. We struggle with gun violence. This president doesn’t give a damn about crime. He’s pulling a stunt tonight when he rides around with the National Guard, and it is extremely frightening that he will do this in other cities.” And where in D.C. the Guard troops are deployed is “odd and inept, they’re not able to do law enforcement.” And comes as the U.S. attorney’s office in the city is declining to prosecute some firearms charges.

She added, “I had a town hall last night at a senior retirement community, terrific group of more than 100 seniors, and this was one of the questions they asked, is it possible that he is going to do this in city after city in order to then say, you know what, the country is too dangerous, I’m in power here, and we don’t have to have elections.”

Dean further stated that if Trump wanted to fight crime, “he’d say to the mayor, he’d say to the police commissioner, he’d say to the municipal police department, how can I partner with you?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett