Kevin McCarthy: Only Person Going Around Their State Constitution Is Newsom

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was the only person going against his state’s constitution in the ongoing redistricting battle for the 2026 midterm elections.

McCarthy said, “Nancy Pelosi was speaker, and I won the majority by five seats. and you know what? I won those five seats in California, which people believe would be very difficult to do so. I believe the voters should have the say that’s all this is about. Each state has their own constitution. California has a constitution, and we now have a governor that wants to change the constitution for his own political belief. We have a governor who spends more time on this instead of trying to encourage Bed, Bath and Beyond to move back to California.”

He added, “I think those in Republican states will uphold their constitution. They won’t do what Gavin Newsom does. I haven’t seen one Republican state do something different than their constitution. The only person who’s going around their constitution right now is Gavin.”

McCarthy added, “There are fewer competitive seats now. There’s only 30. In 2010, when we won the we beat 63 Democrats. What they’re doing now is taking away nine competitive seats in California that have flipped.”

