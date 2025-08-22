Coons: John Bolton Raid Timing ‘Particularly Chilling’

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said the FBI raid of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s home is “particularly chilling” after Bolton recently criticized President Donald Trump.

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “Your reaction to hearing that John Bolton’s home has is now been searched by the FBI?”

Coons said, “Well, Kate, the timing of this is chilling. As you said in your introduction, it is court authorized and it is alleged to be related to a national security investigation. But it’s important for your viewers to remember the context here. John Bolton served as national security advisor in the first Trump term. After that Trump term, he wrote a book entitled ‘The Room where it Happened,’ where he said a lot of unflattering things about Donald Trump, his lack of knowledge about national security, his repeatedly needing to be talked out of withdrawing from NATO and in particular and I quote, he said that President Trump practiced obstruction of justice as a way of life.”

He added, “In recent days, after the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, Bolton has been publicly criticizing President Trump, saying that Putin is playing him and that he doesn’t understand the risks of what he’s doing in engaging with Putin, and Trump has been firing back. So the timing of this search of Bolton’s home is particularly chilling.”

