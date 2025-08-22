Marlow: Dems Were on ‘Verge of Rigging’ 2024 Election with Lawfare Against Trump

Friday on the nationally syndicated “Mark Levin Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Democrats were on the verge of rigging the 2024 election with lawfare against President Donald Trump.

Marlow said, “I wrote this book because I was going through the process of trying to understand the case and against President Trump. And I talked about doing something like this with my agent and my editor. We shared the same editor at Threshold, Simon Schuster, and I want to do something like this. And I thought it needed to be done. And then when I saw the convicted felon branding take off and Trump got convicted for nothing, and it was a trial that never should have happened, and it only occurred now we know because of the Russia collusion hoax. Now, he never would have been busted aside from the fact that they got access to Michael Cohen’s Gmail account through the fake absurd Russia hoax.”

He added, “It was the fact that we weren’t holding people accountable for the lawfare of yesteryear was the reason why the lawfare perpetuated, and they were on the verge of rigging the 2024 election, depriving us, we the people, the citizens of the right to vote, to choose our own president by jailing him or trying to just beat him into submission during the election. And there are so many cases going on at once, even I could barely keep them straight. I’m the editor-in-chief at Breitbart News because there were six at the same time. I know they’re asking this guy to win six cases and win a presidential campaign from the courthouse and someone’s got to tell this story. And I dug into it and I learned, of course, all six of the major cases have ties to Joe Biden’s White House, all patently illegal, blatant violations of due process rights, Fifth amendment, Sixth Amendment. We learned Eighth Amendment violations from Tish James. Same goes for that E. Jean Carroll, the woman case where there was a $90 million penalty when Carroll asked for 15 million, another completely absurd case. They are throwing everything at this guy and no one is standing up for him. And so I’m going to do it. I’m going to lay it out for the people. And hopefully this will be the catalyst to get some justice.”

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must-read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN