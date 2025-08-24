Lankford: Trump ‘Actively Moving’ to End Russia-Ukraine War

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said, unlike his predecessors, President Donald Trump was “actively moving” to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Lankford said, “Right now we want to put as many tools in the president’s hands as he possibly wants or needs in the toolbox to be able to put an end to this war. I mean, we go back just in the last 15 years, we’ve got the Russian invasion of Crimea under President Obama. Then the Russia doesn’t move forward under President Trump in the first administration and then literally President Joe Biden says it depends on how far Russia invade Ukraine, whether it will engage more. Russia then takes that as a signal moves into Ukraine, back into President Trump’s time period. Now, and they’re not advancing. Trump is trying to be able to end this war. Let’s give as many tools in his hands as he possibly could use to be able to bring it into the bloodshed there.”

He added, “Every time President Trump tries to move to do something to try to end the war, Democrats will say it’s not enough or it’s the wrong thing. Joe Biden was not moving to be able to end this war. President Trump is actively moving to be able to end this war and to use every piece of leverage. Again, he’s dealing with a war criminal, thug, former KGB agent. That is Putin. Putin does not want to end this war. He is the aggressor in this war and will continue to be able to push until he is pushed back. We’re providing the weapons systems. We’re providing the ability for Ukraine to be able to fight back. President Trump has brought together a remarkable group of European leaders, all in one massive meeting in the white House, to be able to talk about how can all of Europe be more involved in trying to be able to end this war, not just supply weapons, to be able to help Ukraine perpetuate it, but how do we actually bring an end to it and have Ukraine as a standing sovereign nation at the end of it that continue to function.”

