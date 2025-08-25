Raskin: Trump Trying ‘Mussolini-Style Military March Across the Country’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on CNN’s “The Arena” that President Donald Trump was planning a “Mussolini-style military march across the country.”

Discussing the president potentially sending the National Guard into Chicago, Raskin said, “Well, I think Governor Pritzker was speaking for states and cities across the country. You know, nobody wants a military invasion. I think Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and Trump’s handlers thought that he would conduct some kind of Mussolini-style military march across the country, subduing all the local populations, but it’s completely backfiring on them because it’s really unifying all of the local communities against Trump and against this outrageous authoritarianism. They tried to do it in California, it mobilized, really not just L.A., but the entire state against them. Now, California is gerrymandering back at the extreme gerrymander in Texas. They tried to do it in D.C. It unified their mayor and council and their local attorney general, and people are now more emphatic about fighting for statehood.”

He added, “It clearly unified all of those public officials in Chicago, throughout Illinois. You saw the members of the congressional delegation, the senators, the attorney general, as well as the governor and the mayor. And so he’s really unifying America around the principles of home rule, people can govern themselves.”

