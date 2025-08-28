Marlow Calls for ‘Gun Bans for Trans’: Get Politicians on Record

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the shooting in Minneapolis.

Marlow said, “What if we played along” with calls for gun control “and we said, gun bans for trans. … So, if we said that we’re going to do a national assault weapons ban only for trans, would the left get behind it? They would not. … I would love to get them on the record.”

